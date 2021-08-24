checkAd

Sumo Logic Unveils Cloud SOAR Solution to Help Enterprises Modernize Their SOC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR Now Generally Available to Help Enterprises Modernize the SOC with Progressive Automation, Orchestration and Insightful Decision-Making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced the general availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, the latest offering in its cloud-native security intelligence portfolio that modernizes organizations’ Security Operations Center (SOC). Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR — Security Orchestration, Automation and Response — improves SOC productivity, increases visibility, enhances incident response and helps security professionals make insightful decisions. Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is available now and integrates seamlessly with over 200 third-party security and IT tools and natively with Sumo Logic solutions.

According to Gartner, “The SOAR market continues to build toward becoming the control plane for the modern SOC environment, with the potential of becoming the control plane for a variety of security operations functions (e.g., vulnerability management (VM), compliance management and cloud security).” Further, the report adds, “SOAR tools are still primarily leveraged by organizations with a security operations center. Use cases to support security operations beyond threat monitoring and detection, threat intelligence, and incident response and threat hunting are still nascent.” [1]

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR builds on the company’s security offerings to include orchestration and automation to quickly address incidents with native integration Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM or other SIEMs as part of a comprehensive modern security solution. With Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, enterprise SecOps teams can:

  • Minimize response time. Improves standard operating procedures for fast response by using playbooks and Supervised Active Intelligence to suggest relevant processes for specific use cases, boosting SecOps productivity.

  • Focus on real threats. Reduces false positives, provides accurate alert enrichment, deduplicates similar incidents and automates time-consuming tasks.

  • Measure success and improve collaboration. Makes it easy to manage the escalation process and enables analysts to work simultaneously on incidents, providing detailed incident reports with related IOCs, timeline and corrective actions.

  • Easily orchestrate and balance disparate tools. Integrates with hundreds of technologies with Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework, allowing SecOps teams to create custom integrations with almost no coding experience required.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Unveils Cloud SOAR Solution to Help Enterprises Modernize Their SOC Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR Now Generally Available to Help Enterprises Modernize the SOC with Progressive Automation, Orchestration and Insightful Decision-MakingREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board