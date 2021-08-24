Sumo Logic Unveils Cloud SOAR Solution to Help Enterprises Modernize Their SOC

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR Now Generally Available to Help Enterprises Modernize the SOC with Progressive Automation, Orchestration and Insightful Decision-Making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced the general availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR , the latest offering in its cloud-native security intelligence portfolio that modernizes organizations’ Security Operations Center (SOC). Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR — Security Orchestration, Automation and Response — improves SOC productivity, increases visibility, enhances incident response and helps security professionals make insightful decisions. Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is available now and integrates seamlessly with over 200 third-party security and IT tools and natively with Sumo Logic solutions.

