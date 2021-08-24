Sumo Logic Unveils Cloud SOAR Solution to Help Enterprises Modernize Their SOC
Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR Now Generally Available to Help Enterprises Modernize the SOC with Progressive Automation, Orchestration and Insightful Decision-Making
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced the general availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, the latest offering in its cloud-native security intelligence portfolio that modernizes organizations’ Security Operations Center (SOC). Sumo Logic
Cloud SOAR — Security Orchestration, Automation and Response — improves SOC productivity, increases visibility, enhances incident response and helps security professionals make insightful
decisions. Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is available now and integrates seamlessly with over 200 third-party security and IT tools and natively with Sumo Logic solutions.
According to Gartner, “The SOAR market continues to build toward becoming the control plane for the modern SOC environment, with the potential of becoming the control plane for a variety of security operations functions (e.g., vulnerability management (VM), compliance management and cloud security).” Further, the report adds, “SOAR tools are still primarily leveraged by organizations with a security operations center. Use cases to support security operations beyond threat monitoring and detection, threat intelligence, and incident response and threat hunting are still nascent.” [1]
Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR builds on the company’s security offerings to include orchestration and automation to quickly address incidents with native integration Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM or other SIEMs as part of a comprehensive modern security solution. With Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, enterprise SecOps teams can:
-
Minimize response time. Improves standard operating procedures for fast response by using playbooks and Supervised Active Intelligence to suggest relevant processes for specific
use cases, boosting SecOps productivity.
-
Focus on real threats. Reduces false positives, provides accurate alert enrichment, deduplicates similar incidents and automates time-consuming tasks.
-
Measure success and improve collaboration. Makes it easy to manage the escalation process and enables analysts to work simultaneously on incidents, providing detailed incident
reports with related IOCs, timeline and corrective actions.
-
Easily orchestrate and balance disparate tools. Integrates with hundreds of technologies with Sumo Logic’s Open Integration Framework, allowing SecOps teams to create custom
integrations with almost no coding experience required.
