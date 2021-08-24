Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Featured in Industry Era Magazine Highlighting International Expansion Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s CEO Blake Schroeder was featured in Industry Era magazine discussing the current landscape of the hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) industry and the Company’s recent international expansion efforts.



The Aug. 19, 2021, article entitled “Transforming the CBD Market,” detailed how Medical Marijuana, Inc. launched the world’s first-ever CBD products and how since then the 2018 Farm Bill opened up the market to many other players, some of them selling CBD products of much lower quality standards at lower prices. While some of these lower-grade CBD products are being sold at gas stations and convenience stores, Schroeder is quoted saying, “Our CBD is lightyears ahead in terms of safety, consistency, testing measures, and study. We only use the highest quality of hemp in our full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate products. We create industry-leading products and opportunities for people that want to be involved in our purpose.”