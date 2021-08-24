Cleartronic, Inc. Announces Its 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic states, “We are very pleased to have consistent growth and profitability, especially during this period of reduced economic activities nationwide due to COVID. Our growth and profitability are generated primarily from our ReadyOp platform and demonstrates the value that ReadyOp means to our clients. In addition to adding new clients, revenue from renewals of many existing clients grew as the clients increased their use of ReadyOp in their operations. Along with increased revenue from our ReadyOp platform, we were able to improve our balance sheet and cash flow.”

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI:OTCPINK) on Monday, August 16, 2021 released its 2021 third quarter financial statements for the nine months ended, June 30, 2021. CLRI now shows six consecutive quarters of profitability.

The full 10-Q report for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 can be view on the USSEC Edgar system.

