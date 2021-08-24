checkAd

Stemtech Corporation Completes Public Listing, Expands Life Sciences Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has completed its public listing by merging with Globe Net Wireless Corp. (GNTWD), and is now a publicly traded company. The Company has also begun the process of expanding its Life Sciences Advisory Board (LSAB).

“Stemtech is proud to add Dr. Enrique Martinez to its prestigious Life Sciences Advisory Board (LSAB),” said John W. Meyer, Chief Operating Officer of Stemtech. “Dr. Martinez brings his strong pedigree to the LSAB as a life sciences advisor. With an in-depth background in occupational medicine and general practice, Dr. Martinez has acted as a medical advisor to many global corporations, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), among other organizations, and has an extensive knowledge of Stemtech nutritional product lines. We will continue to seek out qualified new members to add value to the Life Sciences Advisory Board.”

Stemtech Corporation was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was recognized four separate times by the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, positioning the Company to begin expansion once again as a leading force in cellular nutrition. Known as the Stem Cell Nutrition Company, the Company has a history of innovation, and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow from $352.92 billion in 2021 to $658.11 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). The Company’s primary marketing and distribution channel is through a direct sales structure, which offers supplemental and residual income earning potential to Independent Business Partners (IBPs). The direct sales industry currently represents $192 billion dollars in annual sales, according to the Direct Selling Association (DSA). The Company has also expanded into sub-licensing agreements in select international markets.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stemtech Corporation Completes Public Listing, Expands Life Sciences Advisory Board MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has completed its public listing by merging with Globe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board