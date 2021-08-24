Stemtech Corporation Completes Public Listing, Expands Life Sciences Advisory Board

“Stemtech is proud to add Dr. Enrique Martinez to its prestigious Life Sciences Advisory Board (LSAB),” said John W. Meyer, Chief Operating Officer of Stemtech. “Dr. Martinez brings his strong pedigree to the LSAB as a life sciences advisor. With an in-depth background in occupational medicine and general practice, Dr. Martinez has acted as a medical advisor to many global corporations, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), among other organizations, and has an extensive knowledge of Stemtech nutritional product lines. We will continue to seek out qualified new members to add value to the Life Sciences Advisory Board.”

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has completed its public listing by merging with Globe Net Wireless Corp. (GNTWD), and is now a publicly traded company. The Company has also begun the process of expanding its Life Sciences Advisory Board (LSAB).

Stemtech Corporation was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was recognized four separate times by the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, positioning the Company to begin expansion once again as a leading force in cellular nutrition. Known as the Stem Cell Nutrition Company, the Company has a history of innovation, and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow from $352.92 billion in 2021 to $658.11 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). The Company’s primary marketing and distribution channel is through a direct sales structure, which offers supplemental and residual income earning potential to Independent Business Partners (IBPs). The direct sales industry currently represents $192 billion dollars in annual sales, according to the Direct Selling Association (DSA). The Company has also expanded into sub-licensing agreements in select international markets.