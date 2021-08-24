Alpha Lithium Increases Core Position in Argentina’s Hombre Muerto Salar to Over 5,000 Hectares

With this latest acquisition, Alpha has become one of the largest lithium developers in Salta Province’s Hombre Muerto salar, second only to Korean giant, POSCO, who is expected to have a commercial plant producing in Hombre Muerto in 2023.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”) is very pleased to announce the option to acquire a 100% interest (the “Agreement”) of a strategic, high-value property in Argentina’s world class Salar del Hombre Muerto. The property is comprised of 985 hectares, which brings the Company’s total landholdings in Hombre Muerto to 5,072 hectares (see previous acquisition press releases dated June 15, 2021 , and May 18, 2021 ).

The Company intends to commence drilling later this year after all necessary permits are obtained.

As a result of in-country presence, knowledge and relationships, Alpha’s Argentine team has firmly established the Company as a major property holder in Hombre Muerto, sharing the same salar with multi-billion-dollar companies such as POSCO, Galaxy Resources/Orocobre and Livent Corporation.

Hombre Muerto is Argentina’s best, and one of the world’s most coveted, lithium brine salars, primarily due to:

Significantly high average in-situ lithium concentrations,

Naturally low levels of undesirable impurities,

High permeability and flow rates from producing wells – Livent has over 20 years of production history from a small number of wells shallower than 100 meters,

Extensive infrastructure resulting from being Argentina’s only major producing salar for more than two decades, including international roadways, rail lines, airstrips, natural gas pipelines, electricity distribution and access to shipping facilities.

The unique chemistry of the Hombre Muerto salar is ideal for the production of high quality, battery grade lithium.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO commented, “Following on the heels of our previous announcement, whereby we produced Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate from the nearby Tolillar Salar, we have firmly established ourselves as a major player in Hombre Muerto. This is the result of Alpha being a fast-moving player in the lithium industry and we do not expect to stop here. We hope to extend our landholdings in the Hombre Muerto region in the future, and, more importantly, we look forward to extracting brine from new wells in the salar over the next few months.”