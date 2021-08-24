checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Advances its Business Growth into the Billion Dollar Human Life Extension and Longevity Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:05  |  50   |   |   

Leveraging its access to the large aging population 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. plans an integrated approach for expanding into the massive Human Life Extension and Longevity market

Calverton, New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major expansion of the Company, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) plans to increase the scope of its business by pursuing a vertical integration strategy focused on the acquisition of biotechnology and bioscience companies, products, and services related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will continue to develop its flagship digital media platforms, products, and services, leveraging its assets that support its target audience of active adults age 55+. The cooperative efforts between the businesses may include contractual agreements to co-develop, distribute, or market products or services and to license opportunities for patented or Intellectual Property (IP) acquired or developed by JZZ Technologies, Inc.

The Human Life Extension and Human Longevity market align with both JZZ Technologies Inc.'s corporate interests and its goals to positively impact the lives of the growing senior population. The products and services emerging from this sector are being heralded for their ability to improve life quality and the average human lifespan. According to industry leader CALICO’s recent press releases “aging is the most fundamental unsolved problem in biology.” (1)

"There is a kind of renaissance taking place in biotechnology and the anti-aging sector, whereby the biosciences have merged with biotechnology giving way to new technologies, genomes, and new products that may enhance all of our futures.", says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc.  “The Methuselah Foundation, a longevity-focused nonprofit, describes its mission as, “Making 90 the new 50 by 2030.” (2)  That is just 8 years away.”

Commenting on the corporate growth strategy, Cardona explains, "This is a massive sector that is experiencing life-changing breakthroughs. We believe that a business model utilizing our relationships in biotechnology and the biosciences combined with media platforms that reach an aging population is an innovative business combination. We are focusing our efforts on acquiring companies and distribution, marketing, and licensing of products and novel ideas related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity. These are two areas that represent positive changes for our target audience as they age. At the same time, these markets offer some of the greatest potential for returns to our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Advances its Business Growth into the Billion Dollar Human Life Extension and Longevity Industry Leveraging its access to the large aging population 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. plans an integrated approach for expanding into the massive Human Life Extension and Longevity marketCalverton, New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a major …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board