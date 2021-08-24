JZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Advances its Business Growth into the Billion Dollar Human Life Extension and Longevity Industry

Calverton, New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major expansion of the Company, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) plans to increase the scope of its business by pursuing a vertical integration strategy focused on the acquisition of biotechnology and bioscience companies, products, and services related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will continue to develop its flagship digital media platforms, products, and services, leveraging its assets that support its target audience of active adults age 55+. The cooperative efforts between the businesses may include contractual agreements to co-develop, distribute, or market products or services and to license opportunities for patented or Intellectual Property (IP) acquired or developed by JZZ Technologies, Inc.

The Human Life Extension and Human Longevity market align with both JZZ Technologies Inc.'s corporate interests and its goals to positively impact the lives of the growing senior population. The products and services emerging from this sector are being heralded for their ability to improve life quality and the average human lifespan. According to industry leader CALICO’s recent press releases “aging is the most fundamental unsolved problem in biology.” (1)

"There is a kind of renaissance taking place in biotechnology and the anti-aging sector, whereby the biosciences have merged with biotechnology giving way to new technologies, genomes, and new products that may enhance all of our futures.", says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “The Methuselah Foundation, a longevity-focused nonprofit, describes its mission as, “Making 90 the new 50 by 2030.” (2) That is just 8 years away.”

Commenting on the corporate growth strategy, Cardona explains, "This is a massive sector that is experiencing life-changing breakthroughs. We believe that a business model utilizing our relationships in biotechnology and the biosciences combined with media platforms that reach an aging population is an innovative business combination. We are focusing our efforts on acquiring companies and distribution, marketing, and licensing of products and novel ideas related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity. These are two areas that represent positive changes for our target audience as they age. At the same time, these markets offer some of the greatest potential for returns to our shareholders."