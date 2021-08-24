Novan Appoints Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

– Dr. Maeda-Chubachi was instrumental in the execution of B-SIMPLE4, the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 in molluscum contagiosum, which recently reported positive topline efficacy and safety results –

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced the appointment of Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Maeda-Chubachi has served as Novan’s Senior Vice President, Medical since March of 2021 and Vice President, Medical Dermatology since joining the Company in September of 2017.

“The leadership and expertise that Dr. Maeda-Chubachi has brought to the Company have been invaluable. She has played an instrumental role in the advancement of our development programs, and of particular note, SB206, which recently demonstrated positive topline data in our pivotal Phase 3 study,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan. “With the leadership of Dr. Maeda-Chubachi as our Chief Medical Officer, I believe we are well-positioned to continue advancing our current development programs, unlock additional pipeline opportunities and build value for all stakeholders.”

Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Maeda-Chubachi served as senior medical director at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), leading clinical development projects for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, pemphigus, and androgenic alopecia. Prior to GSK, she held clinical and medical affairs roles at Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer, Inc. Dr. Maeda-Chubachi was an academic physician and dermatologist for ten years before entering the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Maeda-Chubachi received her MD and PhD from Osaka University.

“Over the course of my career, I have been involved with and led numerous development programs but none have I been as excited about as I am for SB206. The recently observed data from the positive B-SIMPLE4 trial gives me great confidence as we work towards a potential NDA filing and potential approval for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum,” stated Dr. Maeda-Chubachi, Chief Medical Officer of Novan. “Additionally, we are working to build on this successful study as we work to continue to leverage our clinically proven NITRICIL technology platform to advance additional pipeline candidates.”