LiveWire Ergogenics Publishes Seven Months in the Life of LiveWire and Estrella River Farms

Anaheim, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; today provides an overview of the last seven months in the development of the Estrella Ranch, “Estate Grown Weedery in Paso Robles, California.

It is simple; LiveWire delivers what it promises. This document provides an insight into the promises made and delivered in a selection of short videos and Tweets tracking the daily progress made by its affiliate company Estrella River Farms at Estrella Ranch.

Two Harvests by the End of the Year

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, “This timeline is not only meant to provide a timeline of developments for our shareholders, but also to compliment the expert construction and cultivation team at the “Estrella Weedery,” who is deeply passionate about their craft. They have done a superb job, working 24-7 over the last year to get this one-of-a-kind high-quality operation up and running faster than expected and providing the opportunity to meet the achievable goal to deliver two harvests by the end of this year. Preparations on the second acre for cultivation has already begun, doubling the current capacity once completed by the end of Q1/ 2022.

Download A Nearly Complete Timeline

of Goals Met Here

https://stockwatchindex.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/LW-History-Upda ...

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

