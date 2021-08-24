New Leaf Ventures Prepares for the Return of Cannabis Week in Las Vegas

The MJBizCon and MJ Unpacked expositions and conferences bring to Las Vegas a level of heightened interest and engagement to what is known as “Cannabis Week” October 19 to 22 and is expected to draw a passionate audience looking for the latest innovations in the hemp and cannabis sector after the prolonged pandemic-driven absence of live interactive events.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“ New Leaf, ” “NLV,” or the “ Company ”) a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, is pleased and excited to announce participation in the return of two major cannabis industry events this October in Las Vegas.

On Thursday October 21, New Leaf Ventures will be in the thick of the action as one of the main sponsors of the most anticipated invitation-only after-party of the week. The Zodiac Party takes place at “The Industrial” a 10,000 square foot elaborate indoor and open-air venue just off the famous Las Vegas Strip. This year, after being unable to get together for nearly two years, this most infamous party will be back and bigger than ever, attended by the movers and shakers in the industry which gives NLV an opportunity to present itself as a player in the market to attract potential acquisitions and investor groups. The New Leaf team will be there in person to meet and mingle with key industry leaders old and new.

The award-winning Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon) is celebrating its 10th anniversary and kicks off with a pre-conference forum on October 19th at the Las Vegas Convention Center and runs October 22 with a full agenda of 80+ speakers, four pre-show forums, 28+sessions plus an opening general session. The event also welcomes 1000+ exhibitors to over 250,000 square feet of exhibit space. Attendees include industry leaders and their key staffers, entrepreneurs, inventors, start-ups and private equity investors and VCs.

Meanwhile, premiering this October at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino October 20-22, MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands, and accredited investors at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital.

Michael Stier, CEO of New Leaf Ventures notes, “This is an exciting event and can be critical to the business goals of many of the attendees and exhibitors alike. For our industry, this is where business connections can be made or renewed, opportunities identified and acted upon, and potential investment opportunities introduced and unleashed. For a business like ours, it’s a powerful opportunity to find the next important investment or partnership that could unlock the potential for further growth. We are all delighted to have a sponsorship opportunity at The Zodiac Party, and as part of the overall experience we look forward to partaking in the myriad of exhibits, sessions, and strategic insights we are sure to gain from this important event. We hope to see many of our vendor-partners, stakeholders and shareholders in attendance so we can share the renewed industry-building excitement and opportunity together.”