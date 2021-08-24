checkAd

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF Inhibitor

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, announced today the presentation of preclinical data for PRS-220, a connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) inhibitor the Company is developing for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) via oral inhaled administration, at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021. The poster is now available for viewing by registered participants, and a copy of the poster is available here. A presentation accompanying the poster will take place during a session scheduled on Sunday, September 5, 2021, 1:15PM - 2:15PM CET.

The poster presentation provides the rationale and supportive data for the advantages of a local intervention against CTGF with PRS-220. Based on head-to-head preclinical studies, the data show that PRS-220 demonstrates a more potent and durable target engagement profile compared to a clinical-stage, systemically delivered anti-CTGF antibody benchmark. Additionally, the targeting of CTGF locally in the lung shows increased attenuation of fibrotic lung remodeling in vivo compared to the systemically delivered antibody. This outcome correlates with superior lung tissue exposure of PRS-220 compared to that of the systemically administered antibody in head-to-head studies, where intratracheally administered PRS-220 efficiently penetrates the fibrotic, interstitial lung tissue of mice. Finally, the drug-like properties data demonstrate the suitability of PRS-220 for delivery to the lung via nebulization.

"PRS-220 exemplifies our respiratory strategy of advancing programs addressing clinically-validated targets where a local approach may provide significant benefit to patients," said Shane Olwill, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Pieris. "We look forward to beginning phase 1 studies for this novel inhaled approach to CTGF-mediated disease next year."

About PRS-220:

PRS-220 is an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), also known as CCN2, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). IPF affects over three million patients worldwide and roughly 130,000 patients in the United States. Mean survival is two to five years from the time of diagnosis, with standard of care conferring only modest benefit. CTGF, a protein localized in the extracellular matrix, is a driver of fibrotic tissue remodeling as a consequence of an aberrant wound healing process. Over-expression of this target in lung tissue is observed in patients suffering from IPF, and clinical data indicate inhibition of CTGF reduces the decline in lung function among these patients. In addition to IPF, Pieris will evaluate PRS-220 for the treatment of COVID-19-related pulmonary fibrosis, supported by a grant from the Bavarian government.

