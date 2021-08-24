Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and Commercialization of the Company's Over-The-Counter Cosmeceutical Assets

Cosmeceutical Assets Include Company's Lead Anti-inflammatory OTC Cosmeceutical Compound called LEA™ (Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine)Company's Strategy is to Enable Dermique to Focus on Commercializing Near Term Revenue Drivers …

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, today announces the formation of Dermique Incorporated ("Dermique"), a new wholly owned subsidiary to hold, manage, commercialize and market the intellectual property assets related to the company's cosmeceutical ingredients ("OTC IP").

The Company's strategy in setting up Dermique is to set apart its product platforms and near-term revenue drivers for over-the-counter (OTC) use from its longer range pharmaceutical and drug discovery pipeline. Differentiating the cosmeceutical ingredients for OTC use from its clinical therapeutic molecules like KLS-13019 allows the Company more flexibility for marketing its products and opens the door for additional investment with consumer products-based investors and funds.

"LEA™ is intended to be our near-term revenue generator for the Company. What makes LEA™ unique and effective is its novel chemical properties which have outperformed CBD and tacrolimus in preclinical studies. We now move into the commercial phase of development for LEA™ and, as such, we have now formed Dermique to capitalize on LEA™ as well as the underlying brands we intend to bring to the market for a variety of disorders and skin problems. Our preclinical studies have demonstrated, alongside certain isolated test subjects, that LEA™ is simply better than CBD for targeting inflammation, itch, and burn," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

The OTC IP assignment by the Company to Dermique will include trademarks, patents, preclinical studies, know-how and formulation of its lead, globally patented anti-inflammatory OTC cosmeceutical compound called LEA™ (Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine).

About Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine (LEA™)

LEA™ is the trademark and acronym for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine, the designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name assigned by Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) for the Company's patented monotherapeutic compound. Most recently, LEA was published with other novel molecules in a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Patent under Publication No. WO/2021/09735 "Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and Their Method of Use for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders."