BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order from the National Interagency Fire Center Radio Cache for BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchase order from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Radio Cache for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The National Interagency Incident Communications Division Radio Cache is the wildland fire community's national radio and repeater cache. With 11,000 handheld radios, 300 repeaters, and other communications equipment, it is arguably the largest civilian radio cache in the world and can support about 32,000 firefighters or more than 50 major disasters at one time. Every year, the radio cache sends out kits to incidents across the country and has supported a large variety of incidents over the years including floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, 9/11 World Trade Center attack and Pentagon needs, oil spills, summer and winter Olympics, and presidential events. Radios from the cache have also supported emergencies in other countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Haiti, Mongolia, Rwanda, and the Virgin Islands.