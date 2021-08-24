BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order from the National Interagency Fire Center Radio Cache for BKR 5000

checkAd

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchase order from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Radio Cache for its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology.

The National Interagency Incident Communications Division Radio Cache is the wildland fire community's national radio and repeater cache. With 11,000 handheld radios, 300 repeaters, and other communications equipment, it is arguably the largest civilian radio cache in the world and can support about 32,000 firefighters or more than 50 major disasters at one time. Every year, the radio cache sends out kits to incidents across the country and has supported a large variety of incidents over the years including floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, 9/11 World Trade Center attack and Pentagon needs, oil spills, summer and winter Olympics, and presidential events. Radios from the cache have also supported emergencies in other countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Haiti, Mongolia, Rwanda, and the Virgin Islands.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "The NIFC plays an integral role providing supplementary portable communications equipment for a broad variety of uses, including emergency and disaster response operations as well as large public events. BK has a long history of supplying our products to the NIFC and we're pleased to have this opportunity to continue our relationship by providing our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology and equipment. We believe the reliability and range of our BKR 5000 makes it ideal for the many different settings and events the NIFC supports, and we look forward to continuing longstanding partnership."

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

