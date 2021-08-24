Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences

Latest Version of Industry-Leading System for In-Process Quality Assurance on ExhibitSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced it will sponsor and participate in upcoming industry conferences in the U.S. and Germany to showcase its PrintRite3D Version 7.0, an industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers.

RAPID + TCT - Held September 13-15, 2021 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, RAPID + TCT is North America's largest and most important additive manufacturing event. The event features. interactive learning experiences and education from the brightest minds in additive manufacturing. RAPID + TCT prides itself on being built by the additive manufacturing community. As a sponsor, Sigma Labs, will demonstrate its PrintRite3D solution in booth e8904, joining over 200+ hands-on exhibits.

AM2021: Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo, October 12-14, 2021 Cincinnati, Ohio. Describing itself as the first and only event focused exclusively on additive technologies for industrial part production, the AM2021 conference takes a practical, applications-based look at the machines, materials and methodologies being used to create end-use tools and components. The event is designed for owners, executives and engineers at contract manufacturers, as well as OEMs involved in durable goods manufacturing. Sigma Labs will be at booth 215.

Formnext 2021 - Held November 16-21, 2021 at the Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Grounds, Frankfurt Germany. Formnext is an international exhibition and conference on additive technologies and tool making. The event is the leading trade fair for Additive Manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent manufacturing solutions. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from their design to serial production. Formnext shows the future of innovative manufacturing. Formnext is organized by Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. (formnext.com). As a sponsor, Sigma Labs will showcase its PrintRite3D solution at booth e122.