checkAd

Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 14:31  |  31   |   |   

Latest Version of Industry-Leading System for In-Process Quality Assurance on ExhibitSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D …

Latest Version of Industry-Leading System for In-Process Quality Assurance on Exhibit

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced it will sponsor and participate in upcoming industry conferences in the U.S. and Germany to showcase its PrintRite3D Version 7.0, an industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers.

Sigma Labs will sponsor and participate in the following industry events.

RAPID + TCT - Held September 13-15, 2021 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, RAPID + TCT is North America's largest and most important additive manufacturing event. The event features. interactive learning experiences and education from the brightest minds in additive manufacturing. RAPID + TCT prides itself on being built by the additive manufacturing community. As a sponsor, Sigma Labs, will demonstrate its PrintRite3D solution in booth e8904, joining over 200+ hands-on exhibits.

AM2021: Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo, October 12-14, 2021 Cincinnati, Ohio. Describing itself as the first and only event focused exclusively on additive technologies for industrial part production, the AM2021 conference takes a practical, applications-based look at the machines, materials and methodologies being used to create end-use tools and components. The event is designed for owners, executives and engineers at contract manufacturers, as well as OEMs involved in durable goods manufacturing. Sigma Labs will be at booth 215.

Formnext 2021 - Held November 16-21, 2021 at the Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Grounds, Frankfurt Germany. Formnext is an international exhibition and conference on additive technologies and tool making. The event is the leading trade fair for Additive Manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent manufacturing solutions. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from their design to serial production. Formnext shows the future of innovative manufacturing. Formnext is organized by Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. (formnext.com). As a sponsor, Sigma Labs will showcase its PrintRite3D solution at booth e122.

Seite 1 von 3
Sigma Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences Latest Version of Industry-Leading System for In-Process Quality Assurance on ExhibitSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...