Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m Loan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36), ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of a 60 acre industrial site with a 31,750 square foot industrial building in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "Property"). The Company also announces that, immediately prior to the closing of the acquisition of the Property and completion of the Loan, it repaid an existing loan with a principal amount of CND$1M.

Cielo management believes it has received substantial savings on this asset. The previous owner developed the Property in 2014/2015 and spent approximately CDN$22M on site development, compaction and gravelling of the entire yard, which is also fenced and lighted, and the erection of a sizable building that Cielo can utilize for its purposes. Cielo was able to purchase the Property for CDN$13M, a net realized savings of approximately CND$9M as well as construction costs. In addition to the cost savings, the site has been more than adequately prepared for Cielo to begin planning its waste to fuel facility and therefore save substantial time in development.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated: "We believe this location will quickly advance Cielo's commercial development in Canada's largest hydrocarbon industrial park. We have Canada's two largest rail companies with their rail yards in direct sight, offtake customers for our waste to fuel products, feed stock suppliers and all required subtrades and service vendors in close proximity."

The Company, as borrower, concurrently closed a CDN$12M mortgage loan (the "Loan") from First Choice Financial Incorporated ("FCF") and KV Capital Inc. ("KV"), as lenders. The Company used the net proceeds from the Loan towards the purchase price of the Property. The Loan is subject to an annual interest rate of 6% and is secured with the assets of the Fort Saskatchewan and the Aldersyde facilities. The Loan has a 12 month term, which is subject to automatic renewal at the end of the original term for further six month periods in consideration for a renewal fee equal to 1.5% of the then outstanding balance, subject to the lenders' rights to terminate the automatic renewal at their discretion.