Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands

The Showroom is a new activation concept from the agency's BRANDEdit department, which offers a turnkey, cost-effective approach for the agency's brand clients to create interactive opportunities with their influencer relationships. BRANDEdit initially launched during the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown and has previously focused on curated boxes of products delivered to targeted influencers within a selected industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), launches its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood. Participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label, and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces to attend.

"This activation will bring together some of our favorite brands and get them in front of some of the best content creators," said Be Social Group founder and CEO Ali Grant. "We're excited to continue to explore innovative and engaging ways for brands and creators to work together."

The model of the Showroom concept is simple: Brands pay a fee to be included in the Showroom and work with Be Social on selecting products that are carefully tailored towards the influencers attending. From there, Be Social handles all event production, in addition to spearheading influencer outreach. Be Social uses their own in-house roster of talent along with their team's longstanding influencer relationships to drive traffic to the event. Influencers are gifted the products from each participating brand during the event, and then Be Social monitors all social coverage secured from the event for a full month, sending each brand a tailored report outlining all social placements secured for their products as a result of the event. With the activation being on an appointment-only basis, safety and health protocols are top of mind.

"Influencer events are very effective at driving social buzz for brands, raising awareness and generating sales," continues Ms. Grant. "However, for an individual brand, these events are incredibly costly and time consuming to produce. Our BRANDEdit Showrooms allow brands to get in front of creators at a fraction of the cost of putting on their own event and takes all of the work off of the brand's shoulders."