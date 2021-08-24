checkAd

Dr. AnnaRx(TM) Launching CBD & CBN Nutraceutical Line

Autor: Accesswire
CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC Pink:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following update:

Foto: Accesswire

The Dr AnnaRxTM CBD and CBN range has been finalized. The four initial products to be released are:

  • CBD Energy: Amplify energy and focus to keep you productive throughout the day.
  • CBD Immunity: Boost the immune system and build resilience against common colds and flu.
  • CBD Calm: Support enhanced mental clarity and stamina to withstand episodes of stress and anxiety.
  • CBD and CBN Sleep: Promote sleep affinity while providing the relaxation and peace of mind to wake up an energetic self.

The M2Bio Sciences Product Development Team designed these four unique product formulations. The range combines traditional botanicals with plant extracts to support the general health and wellbeing of the consumer. Each product has been carefully devised using only natural compounds to effectively supplement the overall optimization of the end user on a daily basis.

"Finding solutions that benefit health and wellbeing through natural, clean ingredients is at the heart of what M2Bio strives to deliver for our consumers. The synergistic blend of botanicals and plant extracts complimented with CBD in all four products accomplishes just that." said Emma Parsons, Food Science Specialist for M2Bio Sciences.

"The team works diligently to develop products that provide great health benefits and build on human performance. Being a professional MMA fighter, I know the importance of looking after one's body both mentally and physically." said Robert Simbowe, Director of Sports and Fitness.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ and Handcrafted Delights™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)
Website: www.m2bio.co
E-mail: info@m2bio.co
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/m2bio
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/m2bio

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661112/Dr-AnnaRxTM-Launching-CBD-CBN-Nutrac ...

Wertpapier


