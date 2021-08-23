checkAd

Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 15:30  |  15   |   |   

The Channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

The Channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced a deal to launch The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) channel, in partnership with All3Media International. The channel, devoted completely to the international reality sensation, expands Cinedigm's partnership with All3Media International, the leading independent television production & distribution company in the United Kingdom, beyond existing streaming channel So…Real that launched in 2020. The new 24/7 streaming channel will feature 13 seasons of the British reality series. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.

Foto: Accesswire

As reality television swept the globe, one show had people on both sides of the pond talking. The Only Way Is Essex, produced by Lime Pictures, is one of Britain's most popular reality series and catalogs the delights and dramas of a glitzy set of Essex residents. Premiering in 2010, the award-winning show quickly gained a strong following as fans clamored for more of TOWIE's one-of-a-kind characters. Many of the cast members have gone on to lucrative careers in the entertainment industry as brand ambassadors, models and appearing on other popular British shows.

"Over the last twenty years, audiences can't get enough of reality television," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The ability to find people you can relate to can be difficult even in the hyper connected world we live in. Bringing The Only Way Is Essex to audiences in North America, on its own dedicated channel, means fans will have more of the programing they love, while potentially exposing the show to an entirely new demographic and enthusiastic audience."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

Seite 1 von 3
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex The Channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order from the National Interagency Fire Center Radio Cache for ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrCinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance of Annual Stockholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Cinedigm to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Cinedigm Launches Three of the Company's Most Popular Channels on SLING TV
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Cinedigm Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Files 10-K For Fiscal Year 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's Branded Sports Streaming Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers Worldwide
Accesswire | Analysen