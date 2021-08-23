Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex

The Channel will Include 13 Seasons of the Famous British Reality Television Series Giving Fans Endless Hours of Content to Binge 24/7LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced a deal to launch The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) channel, in partnership with All3Media International. The channel, devoted completely to the international reality sensation, expands Cinedigm's partnership with All3Media International , the leading independent television production & distribution company in the United Kingdom, beyond existing streaming channel So…Real that launched in 2020. The new 24/7 streaming channel will feature 13 seasons of the British reality series. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web.

As reality television swept the globe, one show had people on both sides of the pond talking. The Only Way Is Essex, produced by Lime Pictures, is one of Britain's most popular reality series and catalogs the delights and dramas of a glitzy set of Essex residents. Premiering in 2010, the award-winning show quickly gained a strong following as fans clamored for more of TOWIE's one-of-a-kind characters. Many of the cast members have gone on to lucrative careers in the entertainment industry as brand ambassadors, models and appearing on other popular British shows.

"Over the last twenty years, audiences can't get enough of reality television," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The ability to find people you can relate to can be difficult even in the hyper connected world we live in. Bringing The Only Way Is Essex to audiences in North America, on its own dedicated channel, means fans will have more of the programing they love, while potentially exposing the show to an entirely new demographic and enthusiastic audience."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.