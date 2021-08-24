PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured Convertible Debentures and Files Preliminary Prospectus with the Intention to List on the Canadian Securities Exchange

LOS ANGELES, CA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / PrimeTime Holdings Inc., a British Columbia corporation ("PrimeTime" or the "Company") and leading California-based distribution, manufacturing and retail cannabis company is pleased …

LOS ANGELES, CA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / PrimeTime Holdings Inc., a British Columbia corporation ("PrimeTime" or the "Company") and leading California-based distribution, manufacturing and retail cannabis company is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company works towards a public listing of its Subordinate Voting Shares in the second half of 2021, after having recently completed a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of C$29.9 million mid-year 2021.

"I am pleased to report that PrimeTime has made significant progress towards assembling a portfolio of underlying assets and businesses that will allow the Company to become a vertically-integrated, multi-state operator providing products and services across the entire value chain, from seed to sale", stated Greg Crowe, CEO and Executive Chairman of PrimeTime Holdings. "Our continuous pursuit of profitable growth has positioned us to capture a leading role within the California cannabis market. Supported by our strong balance sheet, we expect to replicate the success we have witnessed in California by expanding into new states, beginning with Massachusetts. To date, we have reached agreements to acquire ownership interests in cultivation, retail and manufacturing licenses in Massachusetts and we expect to provide updates as we make further progress and hit key milestones. Given our long runway for profitable growth, we are aiming to list publicly in the back half of 2021 to propel our strategic objectives", added Mr. Crowe.

OPERATIONS

Biomass Trading

PrimeTime is a leading bulk flower cannabis trader. Leveraging long-standing relationships with large, well-established cultivators, PrimeTime purchases wholesale bulk cannabis daily. Serving as the backbone of the Company's California operations, the team strives to enhance and increase its network of cultivators and customers to drive continuous flow of product. As such, the Biomass Trading business has witnessed meaningful revenue growth since it obtained its operating license in October 2020. Given the team's deep knowledge of the bulk flower business, the Company expects meaningful growth from the business over time given the significant addressable market.