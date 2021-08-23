Alfi Partners with a Major Programmatic Exchange to Enable Advertisers to Purchase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Campaigns Programmatically

Alfi's software improves performance of programmatic digital media spendProgrammatic advertising set to surpass $150 billion by end of 2021MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI …

The combination of the ad exchange and Alfi's intelligent ad platform enables brands and advertisers to immediately benefit by providing a robust reporting interface, allowing them to learn more about how their target audiences interact with ad content. As a result, delivery of ad campaigns will be more targeted based on impressions, ad spots in a loop, frequency of ads and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi's software.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Alfi , Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced it has partnered with a major programmatic exchange to provide advertisers and agencies one interface to manage, schedule and sell ads more efficiently.

"Increasingly, advertising executives are becoming aware of how programmatic advertising benefits real-time measurement and campaign management at scale," said Ron Spears, Alfi Chief Revenue Officer. "It is clear that campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can help advertisers configure ad cycles ahead of time to focus on high-level strategy and bid management. Now, withone interface, advertisers and programmatic buyers can work together and ensure all creative content results in positive ROI."

As commerce becomes increasingly digitized and advertisers use technology to better reach their target audiences, the value of programmatic advertising will increase and is set to surpass $150 billion by the end of 2021.This allows Alfi's advertising inventory, which will reach an excess of $500 million before the end of 2022, join forces with its new partner's multi-billion dollar demand for programmatic advertising. Furthermore, according to Alfi's programmatic research, 94% of global advertising executives are aware of the benefits programmatic advertising will have on their business and cited automation as a main focus.

"Alfi's distribution of digital screens nationwide provides our partner with an incredible platform for their advertising demand. Our transformative SaaS technology plays in the digital out of home world, which expands advertisers' reach and enables them to gain a powerful understanding of their audience by gender, geography and other non-invasive metrics never before measured," said Chris Whalen, VP National Sales, Alfi. "With our partner's offering, Alfi's customers can now manage execution of their campaigns, and better control interaction with a single system - cutting down on time and overall cost."