NV Gold Corp - Progress Update Q3 and Q4, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 15:15   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company announced today an update on its active projects in Nevada, USA.

Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada  

Our Q4, 2020 drill program at Slumber expanded the margins of known mineralization from previous work. Additional geophysics (CSAMT) followed by detailed mapping and sampling have advanced and enlarged our target interpretation which will focus the placement of the next round of drilling, anticipated in Q4, 2021. Details of the recent work will be outlined in a separate press release.

Sandy Gold Project, Lyon County, Nevada  

Our maiden drilling at the Sandy Project in Q1, 2021 returned successful results, even though no high-grade intercepts were encountered. A large volume of gold mineralization was outlined, covering a strike length of 2 kilometers and a width of up to 500 meters. Water and equipment limitations kept the drilling depths to 300 meters.

Narrow gold-quartz-pyrite veining was encountered in most of the 17 holes drilled, suggesting a deeper target or targets may be present. A follow-up IP-Resistivity geophysical program is set to initiate within the next 2 weeks. Additional details of the planned geophysical work will be outlined in a separate press release. Depending upon availability of drilling equipment, the next drill program at Sandy is likely to be scheduled in Q1, 2022.

Discovery Bay Gold Project, Lander County, Nevada  

The Discovery Bay Project is located less than 10 miles southeast of the (previously producing) Cove McCoy Mine in Lander County. The target area is a kilometer long, elongate window of Triassic Osobb Mountain Quartzite and Cane Springs Limestone (host rocks at McCoy), and other underlying favorable host lithologies. Most of the target(s) is covered by thin layers of Tertiary volcanics (Basal Tuffs) and Quaternary rocks.

NVX has expanded its claim position in preparation for a 4-6-hole initial RC program, expected to commence in early Q4 2021.

Pickhandle Project, Lander County, Nevada  

NV Gold plans a Phase 1 exploration program during Q4 2021 leading to a potential RC drilling program, in Q1 2022, to be focused on exploring a small window of Permian Antler Sequences, hosting anomalous jasperoids and mineralized dikes. Like the "Lone Tree Gold Mine Model" the target is mostly covered and extends underneath Tertiary volcanic cover and into the pediment. There is no historical drilling at Pickhandle, and it represents a "virgin" opportunity for a Nevada discovery!

06.08.21NV Gold Reviews Upcoming Programs and Reports Board Change
