checkAd

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm GYL Financial Synergies Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 15:15  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. ("Wechter Feldman") will join Focus partner firm GYL Financial Synergies, LLC ("GYL"), subject to customary closing conditions. GYL is headquartered in West Hartford, CT and has an office in Westport, CT.

Founded in 1984, Wechter Feldman is a full-service advisory firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high net worth individuals and families. Through this transaction, GYL will establish a presence in New Jersey, allowing it to extend its regional growth across the Mid-Atlantic. The GYL team will also benefit from adding a strong team of advisors with loyal clients that have been with Wechter Feldman for many decades. Once the transaction closes, GYL's institutional and private client services in West Hartford, Westport, and Parsippany will move forward together under one brand name, GYL Financial Synergies.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and his team to the GYL family," said Gerald Goldberg, CEO of GYL. "We quickly sensed we share a strong cultural alignment and a similar passion for providing an outstanding client experience. Their service philosophy closely aligns with ours and they will add additional breadth and expertise, especially in financial planning and investment advisory services."

"We are very excited to be joining GYL, a firm that shares our commitment to providing clients with sound fiduciary advice. This transaction allows us to continue providing our clients with excellent service, while also ensuring our firm's legacy," said David M. Feldman, President of Wechter Feldman. "We believe that being able to leverage GYL's impressive platform and deep bench of talent will provide an excellent opportunity to further enhance the way in which we serve our clients."

"We are pleased that David and the Wechter Feldman team will be joining GYL," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Wechter Feldman will help GYL expand its geographic reach and will bring together two complimentary businesses that will further enhance their client service capabilities. This transaction is another demonstration of Focus' unique ability to facilitate business expansion for our partner firms through M&A while also helping to address the succession planning needs of founders."

Seite 1 von 2
Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm GYL Financial Synergies Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Siena Investments Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Establishing Buckingham's Presence in Michigan
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Legacy Wealth Partners to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's West Coast Presence
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21Focus Financial Partners Reports Second Quarter Results
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21EQS-News: Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets
Accesswire | Analysen