Wechter Feldman Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm GYL Financial Synergies Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence

Founded in 1984, Wechter Feldman is a full-service advisory firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high net worth individuals and families. Through this transaction, GYL will establish a presence in New Jersey, allowing it to extend its regional growth across the Mid-Atlantic. The GYL team will also benefit from adding a strong team of advisors with loyal clients that have been with Wechter Feldman for many decades. Once the transaction closes, GYL's institutional and private client services in West Hartford, Westport, and Parsippany will move forward together under one brand name, GYL Financial Synergies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. ("Wechter Feldman") will join Focus partner firm GYL Financial Synergies, LLC ("GYL"), subject to customary closing conditions. GYL is headquartered in West Hartford, CT and has an office in Westport, CT.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and his team to the GYL family," said Gerald Goldberg, CEO of GYL. "We quickly sensed we share a strong cultural alignment and a similar passion for providing an outstanding client experience. Their service philosophy closely aligns with ours and they will add additional breadth and expertise, especially in financial planning and investment advisory services."

"We are very excited to be joining GYL, a firm that shares our commitment to providing clients with sound fiduciary advice. This transaction allows us to continue providing our clients with excellent service, while also ensuring our firm's legacy," said David M. Feldman, President of Wechter Feldman. "We believe that being able to leverage GYL's impressive platform and deep bench of talent will provide an excellent opportunity to further enhance the way in which we serve our clients."

"We are pleased that David and the Wechter Feldman team will be joining GYL," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Wechter Feldman will help GYL expand its geographic reach and will bring together two complimentary businesses that will further enhance their client service capabilities. This transaction is another demonstration of Focus' unique ability to facilitate business expansion for our partner firms through M&A while also helping to address the succession planning needs of founders."