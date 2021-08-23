StereoVision Signs Securities Law Firm & Independent Auditor for Filing SEC Reg A & SEC Form 10 to Return SVSN to SEC Fully Reporting Status for Planned Uplisting to the OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:SVSN) announces the signing of an independent auditing firm and a securities law firm for the filing of an SEC Reg A and …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:SVSN) announces the signing of an independent auditing firm and a securities law firm for the filing of an SEC Reg A and SEC Form 10 to return SVSN to 'Fully Reporting' status for planned uplisting to the OTCQB. "This is an important step in our determination to continue to add shareholder value and kick our corporate actions into high gear," said StereoVision's CEO Jack Honour." With our highly proficient legal and accounting professionals our Reg A+ filing for our majority-owned Nevada ESG Benefit Company, Eco Allies Inc, was approved by the SEC in six working days with no comments. We've deployed the same team for filing StereoVision's SEC Form 10 and SEC Reg A for SVSN's planned uplisting to the OTCQB."