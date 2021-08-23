checkAd

StereoVision Signs Securities Law Firm & Independent Auditor for Filing SEC Reg A & SEC Form 10 to Return SVSN to SEC Fully Reporting Status for Planned Uplisting to the OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:SVSN) announces the signing of an independent auditing firm and a securities law firm for the filing of an SEC Reg A and SEC Form 10 to return SVSN to 'Fully Reporting' status for planned uplisting to the OTCQB.

"This is an important step in our determination to continue to add shareholder value and kick our corporate actions into high gear," said StereoVision's CEO Jack Honour." With our highly proficient legal and accounting professionals our Reg A+ filing for our majority-owned Nevada ESG Benefit Company, Eco Allies Inc, was approved by the SEC in six working days with no comments. We've deployed the same team for filing StereoVision's SEC Form 10 and SEC Reg A for SVSN's planned uplisting to the OTCQB."

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a Nevada publicly-traded company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit majority-owned ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies Inc http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating and producing NFTs and family-friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

