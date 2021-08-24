Northern Superior Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp
SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on it's large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec. The purpose of this program, as previously announced (see Northern Superior press release July 20, 2021) is to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold "footprint" associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit.
To test the economic viability of this larger footprint, the RC program is designed to address three primary areas:
- Accurately determine the distribution and lithogeochemistry of the three primary lithological units (Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone and gold deposit [CBSZ], Croteau North Shear Zone [CNSZ] and intervening tuffaceous sediments);
- Determining if the package of primary lithological units should be considered as an economic target in addition to just the CBSZ; and
- Determining the extension of these three units past the Croteau Fault and how both the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone may play a role in gold mineralization within this system.
To address these, the RC program will cover two rectangular areas with RC holes in each spaced 50x 100 apart (Figure 1). The first and most easterly rectangle consists of approximately 184 RC holes and covers an area of approximately 600m by 1km. The second rectangle, directly west of the first, consists of 36 holes and covers an area of approximately 450m x 400m. Each RC hole will penetrate into the bedrock surface 1.5m. The lower basal till (overburden material lying directly over bedrock) and bedrock chips will be collected. The basal till will be processed for gold grains and geochemical analysis. The lithology and geochemistry of the bedrock chips will be determined.
The area to be drilled includes both the CBSZ and CNSZ and the intervening area of tuffaceous sediments. Also captured is the projected northeast extension of quartz porphyry dykes thought critical to high grade gold mineralization associated with the CBSZ mineral resource. In addition, sections of the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone occur within the eastern side of the RC test area (Figure 1).
