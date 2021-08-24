checkAd

Northern Superior Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 12:30  |  13   |   |   

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling …

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on it's large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec. The purpose of this program, as previously announced (see Northern Superior press release July 20, 2021) is to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold "footprint" associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit.

To test the economic viability of this larger footprint, the RC program is designed to address three primary areas:

  1. Accurately determine the distribution and lithogeochemistry of the three primary lithological units (Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone and gold deposit [CBSZ], Croteau North Shear Zone [CNSZ] and intervening tuffaceous sediments);
  2. Determining if the package of primary lithological units should be considered as an economic target in addition to just the CBSZ; and
  3. Determining the extension of these three units past the Croteau Fault and how both the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone may play a role in gold mineralization within this system.

To address these, the RC program will cover two rectangular areas with RC holes in each spaced 50x 100 apart (Figure 1). The first and most easterly rectangle consists of approximately 184 RC holes and covers an area of approximately 600m by 1km. The second rectangle, directly west of the first, consists of 36 holes and covers an area of approximately 450m x 400m. Each RC hole will penetrate into the bedrock surface 1.5m. The lower basal till (overburden material lying directly over bedrock) and bedrock chips will be collected. The basal till will be processed for gold grains and geochemical analysis. The lithology and geochemistry of the bedrock chips will be determined.

The area to be drilled includes both the CBSZ and CNSZ and the intervening area of tuffaceous sediments. Also captured is the projected northeast extension of quartz porphyry dykes thought critical to high grade gold mineralization associated with the CBSZ mineral resource. In addition, sections of the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone occur within the eastern side of the RC test area (Figure 1).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Superior Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...