checkAd

CORRECTION: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 24

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 21:25  |   |   |   

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-888-203-3485
Webcast:  https://secure.confertel.net/tsRegisterD.asp?course=9131101

An audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call, for at least 90 days. To access the webcast, please visit Twin Vee's Investor Page approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Correction: This article has been revised to include an updated link to the Webcast.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the power catamaran category and is known as the "Best Riding Boat on the Water™."

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com
772-429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660945/CORRECTION-Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-to- ...



Twin Vee Powercats Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 24 FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order from the National Interagency Fire Center Radio Cache for ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrTwin Vee PowerCats Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights and Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
20.08.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 24
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Featured in Most Recent Episode of boats.com's Factory Friday Series
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21Rudow's FishTalk Magazine Reviews Twin Vee 280 CC GFX in August 2021 Issue
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat
Accesswire | Analysen