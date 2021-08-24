checkAd

Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 03:00  |   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, Iraq where he shall manage and oversee current client mandates in Iraq.

Mr. Koursheed is a seasoned management consultant whose practice focuses on varying services ranging from market access and entry, market research, marketing, brand management, sales and revenue management, consumer experience, retail and distribution. Previously he was the Country Manager (Iraq) for United Scientific Bureau where directly overside all sales, marketing, research, logistic and regulatory operations. Prior to that, he has held senior positions at Medochemia Pharma, Nature's Bounty and Al Awal Scientific Bureau.

"We are very excited to have Zaid join NMS," stated Aykut Cakir, Senior Partner and Head of MENA Region at NMS. "His past experiences in Marketing, Research and Professionalism coupled with his integrity and in-depth comprehension of the region represents a great asset for NMS - MENA Region. He has proven himself over his professional career. In addition to his mother tongue Arabic, Zaid also speaks English fluently as well as Turkish at a very satisfactory level. I am very pleased and also proud to have Mr. Koursheed in our NMS-MENA team, as I sincerely trust his capabilities and potential."

About NMS Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of fifteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360⁰ solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

Global Media Contacts:
USA - Lili Swanson
+1.310.855.0020
news@nmsconsulting.com

Europe: - Sophia Binder
+49 30 8009 8742
sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

Istanbul / MENA - Gulcan Koseoglu
+90.216.970.3375
gulcank@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660972/Zaid-Koursheed-Joins-NMS-Consulting- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...