Snipp Announces Popular Manitoba COVID-19 Recovery Tourism Rebate Incentive Program Set to Continue from August 26 to September 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that more than 10,000 Manitobans took advantage of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce's ("MCC's") Tourism Rebate Incentive Program, TRIP, adding up to more than 8,700 hotel room nights during the two-week window, as well as more than 2,400 rebates on admission to Manitoba's STAR attractions. And now, the MCC is excited to announce an additional 18 days of Manitoba adventures, summer road trips, and staycations will be eligible for rebates, August 26 to September 12, 2021. Snipp is managing the rebate administration for this program for the MCC. The total contract value is expected to exceed CAN$ 2,000,000 over two phases as previously referenced in our past news release dated May 5, 2021.

"To say this recovery program is a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to Manitobans, TRIP has had an immediate, direct, and significant impact on Manitoba's tourism industry," said Chuck Davidson, President & CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. "TRIP is a win-win design, with Manitobans out touring our beautiful province and enjoying the sights, while supporting the recovery of our recreational assets. And the best part: there are still more rebates available so we can open it up to even more Manitobans!"

The Phase 2 TRIP program window opens this Thursday, August 26 and closes on Sunday, September 12, the day following the Banjo Bowl. Manitoba residents aged 18+ (who have not yet participated in TRIP) can upload proof of purchase receipts for eligible hotel/motel stays as well as for attraction admission fees to www.tripmb.ca, in order to access a $100 hotel rebate, OR a $150 rebate off the price of a specially-designed hotel package, as well as a 50% rebate off the price of general admission at one of 31 Manitoba Star Attractions.

"The Tourism Rebate Incentive Program has truly been a stroke of genius and it has saved Summer 2021!" says Joel Waterman, General Manager, Inn at the Forks. "The benefits have been twofold - it has encouraged Manitobans to feel comfortable getting out and rediscovering their province, while also giving hotels and attractions a much-needed boost. Our property created a unique package for TRIP and we have seen a huge spike in occupancy -- the brightest days we have seen since the pandemic began."