SusGlobal's SusGro(TM) Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives Lucintel's "2021 Product Innovation Award" in $200 Billion Industry

24.08.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (" SusGlobal ") or (the " Company ") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company is the recipient of the "2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market" for the Company's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer which also serves the $16 billion organic segment of the $200 billion global fertilizer market.

The award marks the most recent for SusGlobal, Leaders in The Circular Economy®, which has also been recognized by The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra ("Sitra") as one of 39 inspiring circular economy solutions from around the globe during the World Circular Economy Forum.

Lucintel chose SusGlobal for this award because of its novel product, a concentrated organic pathogen-free liquid fertilizer. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is an economical, sustainable and highly effective alternative to traditional fertilizers, as it adds nutrients to the soil improving water retention, soil fertility, and pore space to enhance crop productivity and produce healthy plants. With a full complement of nutrients suitable for a wide range of fertilization requirements, SusGro™'s Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium ("NPK") Value is modifiable with a high concentration ratio of 1:100. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is available at a very competitive price.

SusGlobal produces SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer using its proprietary technology which can convert 185,000 metric tonnes of organic waste streams into dry and liquid fertilizers. These fertilizers play a significant role in improving soil fertility by fixing atmospheric N (Nitrogen) producing plant growth substances in the soil. SusGlobal's valuable Environmental Compliance Licenses ("ECA's") at the Company's processing facilities are issued under Section 9 of the Environmental Protection Act and for waste disposalsites under Section53 of the Ontario Water Resources Act.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as technology leaders in transforming global renewable waste into regenerative products," stated SusGlobal President and CEO Marc Hazout.

Lucintel's awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and the latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefitsto end users. To know more contactLucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

