checkAd

Alkame Announces Launch of Redesigned Website - WestCoastCoPacker.com

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that Alkame Holdings Inc. wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has launched their new website www.westcoastcopacker.com. The …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that Alkame Holdings Inc. wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has launched their new website www.westcoastcopacker.com. The new site has a clean design, improved functionality, and enhanced rich content.

The revamped website illustrates West Coast Copacker's diverse position as a leading specialty food and beverage liquid-based copacker and private label contract manufacturer utilizing Alkame's proprietary water technology. This new site features this advanced water treatment technology that is used as an alkaline water base that is electrolyte enhanced, oxygenated, and micro clustered for better bioavailability.

“We are once again excited to debut another new and recently redesigned website for our clients, investors and visitors to learn about our company and Alkame's products and services,” said Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO.

About West Coast Copacker, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661008/Alkame-Announces-Launch-of-Redesigne ...

Alkame Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkame Announces Launch of Redesigned Website - WestCoastCoPacker.com LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that Alkame Holdings Inc. wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has launched their new website www.westcoastcopacker.com. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Celebrity Chef Created Pacific Gourmet Sauces
Accesswire | Analysen