Redishred Capital Corp. (“Redishred”) to Announce 2nd Quarter Results on Investor Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Redishred (TSXV:KUT) plans to release its 2nd quarter results by Wednesday, August 25th, 2021. The Company is pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time

Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review the Company's 2nd quarter financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mrs. Pawluk look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's June 30, 2021 Financial Statements, Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

Services

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the ‘system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV:KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV:KUT)
Kasia Pawluk, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
kasia.pawluk@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 204-0076 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661018/Redishred-Capital-Corp-Redishred-to- ...

Disclaimer

