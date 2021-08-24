checkAd

SPI Energy’s Orange Power Subsidiary Secures Loan Financing for 718 kW Solar Carport Project in Hawaii

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that Orange Power Inc., a wholly-owned Independent Power Producing ("IPP") subsidiary, secured loan financing to complete the 718 kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project at the Hawaii Agricultural Research Center ("HARC") in Oahu, Hawaii.

The financing was secured from East West Bank, the largest publicly-traded bank headquartered in Southern California. As part of the bank's Clean Tech lending program, the loan facility allows Orange Power to complete construction of the project and commence operations at the site by year end 2021. Upon completion, the Oahu 101-1 solar carport is expected to generate approximately 1,200 MWh annually, enough to power more than 190 homes in Hawaii. Orange Power will own and operate the project over the next 20 years, selling electricity from the solar carport to Hawaiian Electric (HECO).

"SPI Energy is proud to contribute to Hawaii's growing renewable energy industry with our first project in Oahu," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We view this as a platform for continued investment in the state where we already have projects totaling 11.6 MW in late-stage development and a growing pipeline of additional projects representing years of potential work."

"We are also very pleased to partner with East West Bank, a leading financier of renewable energy projects across the US," continued Peng. "Throughout the financing process they demonstrated their professionalism, industry knowledge, and transaction efficiency. We look forward to growing our strategic relationship with their exceptional team."

"Despite the pandemic's impacts on the clean tech energy industry, East West Bank continues to be confident in the clean technology sector and sustainable finance," said Jacky To, vice president and group head of Clean Tech Lending at East West Bank. "This financing also highlights our commitment to support asset owners with the capital solutions required to fit their evolving needs."

Under the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, the state is working to become the nation's first-ever 100% renewable energy portfolio. The Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative is a partnership between the State of Hawaii and the U.S. Department of Energy that launched in 2008. It brings together business leaders, policy makers, and concerned citizens committed to leading Hawaii to energy independence.

