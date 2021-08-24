Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network is Blockchain-Based to Integrate Waste Plastic Recycling at a Global Level for Unprecedented Scalability and Impact Solving Planetary Waste-Plastic Crisis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has filed for …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has filed for intellectual property protection of its technology entitled "Method and Apparatus for Plastic Waste Recycling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering its global Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN").

The patent application claims cover the aggregation of the developed world's waste plastic stockpiles with emerging market countries through the use of a blockchain-based network, in order to convert the waste stream into a high value, environmentally friendly commodity. A McKinsey & Co. report states that by 2030, "plastics reuse and recycling could generate profit-pool growth of as much as $60 billion for the petrochemicals and plastics sector."

In 2017, China instituted its National Sword policy which closed its borders to the importation of waste plastic and other recyclable materials. This created a global crisis for developed nations that had used China as its dumping ground. The PCN was created to solve a global problem that faces the developed nations of the world that no longer have a place to export their recyclable materials.

The Clean-Seas PCN is designed to:

Secure, store and convert developed nations' plastic waste - utilizing pyrolysis waste-plastic recycling technology

Produce clean fuels and environmentally friendly commodities

Reduce waste deposited into landfills, incinerated or polluting rivers and oceans

Mitigate the impact of fossil fuel-based products

Assist developing nations in establishing waste recycling/collection infrastructure

Use blockchain data collection for inputs, outputs, sourcing and exchange data

Commenting on this extraordinary new development, Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "The PCN was created to solve a global problem. We recognize that these millions of tons of waste plastic have a high caloric (energy) content and can produce high-value, environmentally friendly commodities for the good of the company, developed nations and the host countries that will accept and process this valuable waste stream. Using the blockchain to manage and load balance the network, we improve transparency, efficiency and operational costs, driving down the cost of processing and further increasing our profitability."