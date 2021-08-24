checkAd

Evolution Petroleum Announces Fiscal Year-End 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 12:45  |   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, September 13, 2021. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: September 14, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Call: 844-369-8770 (Toll free United States & Canada)

862-298-0840 (International)

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/42587 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 13, 2021 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 42587.

About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest assets are our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, our interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and our recently acquired interest in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:
Jason Brown, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661024/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Fiscal ...

Evolution Petroleum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Announces Fiscal Year-End 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Acquisition and Positive Revisions Drive Substantial Increase in Evolution Petroleum’s Proved Reserves for Fiscal Year-End 2021
Accesswire | Analysen