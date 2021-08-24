checkAd

Alpha Esports Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Oblivion Esports

Partnership with Oblivion further expands Alpha's presence in India, providing additional user acquisition opportunities.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FRA:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces it has further expanded into the Indian esports market by signing a partnership with Oblivion Esports, ("Oblivion") an esports organization that provides a competitive platform to all gamers. Under the terms of this partnership:

  • GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of Oblivion's online esports events, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the Oblivion brand.
  • Oblivion will also leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+.
  • The Company and Oblivion will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations users and playerbases.

"Our presence in India continues to grow through exclusive partnerships," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Oblivion Esports gives us the ability to attract an entire new audience to GamerzArena by leveraging its large viewership through their different esports tournaments."

"Alpha Esports is a renowned entity in the field and it is a great pleasure to collaborate with them," said Sunil Vikram, CEO of Oblivion Esports. "We are excited to work on a full fledge basis with complete integration of our services with Alpha Esports. This partnership will be a boost for all our brands and in extending our relationship further."

Oblivion's primary activities are centered around leading gaming IP such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Valorant, Freefire, and more. Under their umbrella, Oblivion also owns and operates event management brands such as Challengers Esports ("Challenger"). Challenger aims to provide the best platform for pros as well as the casual gamer, allowing them to perform and contribute to the ultimate growth of the Indian Gaming Community. To date, Challenger has hosted numerous successful events including a PUBG mobile event that aggregated over 8 million views over the course of a 7 day event.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: - media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



Disclaimer

