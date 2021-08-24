checkAd

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Drill Program at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its plans for an inaugural drill program at the Company's Corevtte-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The program will focus on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of a more than a 25 km CV Lithium Trend, as well as the Elsass and Lorraine prospects, which form part of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. The drill program will mark the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date.

The Company has engaged Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON, to carry out the diamond drill program at the Property with the program being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, AB. The initial program will be comprised of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coring with the drill mobilization expected in the first half of September 2021. Approximately 1/3 of the drill meterage is expected to target the CV Lithum Trend and the remaining 2/3 focused on the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend.

Blair Way, Company President and Director comments: "We are thrilled to be finally drill testing these two trends that have never been tested at depth before. The Company has successfully carried-out a grass roots exploration campaign over the past several years, which has identified an emerging lithium district over a more than 25 km trend dominantly held by the Company, as well as discovered some of the strongest Cu-Au-Ag prospects to date on the Property. This initial drill program will orient an aggressive follow-up drill campaign with the objective of unlocking the significant potential of the Property and building shareholder value in the process".

The Maven-Cu-Au-Ag Trend hosts numerous mineralized showings and prospects over a more than 10 km long corridor across the Property. Surface sample assay highlights (and corresponding showing/prospect) include: 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, and 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass), 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine), 3.28% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au, and 30.1 g/t Ag (Hund), 3.36% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au, 38.4 g/t Ag (Tyrone-T9) and 1.75% Cu, 1.47 g/t Au, and 40.5 g/t Ag (Lac Smokycat-SO). The Company is currently completing a IP-resistivity geophysical survey over the core area of the trend as a final targeting tool to refine initial drill hole locations (see news release dated August 19th, 2021). The dominant rock type at Maven is amphibolite with a chalcopyrite - quartz ± pyrrhotite accessory mineral assemblage. The chalcopyrite is often associated with quartz and is present as disseminations within quartz veins, or as semi-massive veinlets. The Maven Trend has never been drill tested.

