Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received approval from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation as a sports wagering vendor and is now able to refer customers in Tennessee to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

The State of Tennessee became an online-only, sports betting state in April 2019 when the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act became law in Tennessee. Tennessee sports betting revenue is off to one of the hottest starts of any state to date. Reports from January 2021 pushed Tennessee's gross sports betting revenue to $49 million and wagers to $523 million since its November 2020 launch. This nearly doubles Indiana's $274 million, which was the previous record for a market's first three months. Virginia has since surpassed this figure, but Tennessee continues to post impressive figures. Halfway through 2021, The Volunteer State has taken in over $1.1 billion in sports wagers. With NFL and college football still to come this fall, betting volume is expected to be even higher in the second half of the year. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/tennessee/sports-betting-revenue/.

"This is positive news for our company. It's even more affirmation for our vision as sports gambling explodes in popularity. We hope to have affiliate licenses in every state with legal sports gambling. From my 36 years in this industry, I can tell you Tennessee is a state filled with enthusiastic sports bettors and we are honored and excited to be part of sports betting in the great state of Tennessee," stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to a Research & Markets report, the industry should reach $92.9 billion by 2023, growing at an annual compound rate of 11.6%. Projections say that rising technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and VR will drive the industry forward and that North America will keep pace with the rest of the world, as its market should grow at a rate of 14.78% until 2025. For further information, please see https://dailygazette.com/online-gambling-in-the-united-states-in-2021/.