Empower Clinics and Pharmasave Enter Pilot Program to Supply Kai Testing to Independent Pharmacies
The initial program will provide Kai COVID-19 Testing Solutions to hundreds of pharmacies across Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - has officially entered an Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a six-month pilot program between Empower and Pharmasave for distribution and resale of Kai COVID-19 Testing Solutions. The products will include Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Kai Saliva RT-PCR tests.
"Tapping into Pharmasave's network is a huge step forward in our plan to provide Kai Testing solutions directly to consumers and further our national clinic expansion strategy," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "With corporate pharmacy partners, PharmaChoice and now Pharmasave, we are seeing steady growth and momentum with a number of pharmacy groups from across North America."
With over 800 stores across the country, Pharmasave is one of Canada's leading independent pharmacy and drugstore retailers. Since being founded in 1981, Pharmasave has focused on building a national platform of community-based retail outlets designed to provide customers with exceptional service, products and advice. Each Pharmasave store operates independently to serve its individual community, which ensures both programs and services tailored to the needs of customers and a commitment to helping all customers. The company's local ties across numerous regions make it a great partner in providing direct consumer sales of Kai Testing Solutions. Empower hopes to build on this partnership through the national clinic expansion strategy and increase the quantity of services readily available to Canadians.
Under the MOU, Pharmasave and Empower agree to a six-month pilot program to allow both parties to evaluate the costs and revenue opportunities. It is the goal for this period to determine the final business model that will serve Pharmasave patients and their corporate accounts. Empower will provide Pharmasave with Health Canada Approved COVID-19 Testing Solutions (Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Kai Saliva RT-PCR tests), express shipping on all ordered units, and technical support.
