Empower Clinics and Pharmasave Enter Pilot Program to Supply Kai Testing to Independent Pharmacies

The initial program will provide Kai COVID-19 Testing Solutions to hundreds of pharmacies across Canada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - has officially entered an Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a six-month pilot program between Empower and Pharmasave for distribution and resale of Kai COVID-19 Testing Solutions. The products will include Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Kai Saliva RT-PCR tests. "Tapping into Pharmasave's network is a huge step forward in our plan to provide Kai Testing solutions directly to consumers and further our national clinic expansion strategy," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "With corporate pharmacy partners, PharmaChoice and now Pharmasave, we are seeing steady growth and momentum with a number of pharmacy groups from across North America."