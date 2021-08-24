checkAd

MCOA Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on its recent acquisition and other corporate developments including its recent shift in business strategy as it expands into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry.

"During the second quarter 2021, we strengthened our capital resources by reducing significant debt and have made further inroads in our mission to grow our vertical portfolio of Cannabis businesses. This is reflected with the June 2021 addition of cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributer of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America," said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. "This acquisition represents significant upside and growth in revenue as we continue our focus on executing the strategy with diversification within the Cannabis industry thru acquisitions along with organic growth. Unfortunately, the second quarter revenues aren't fully reflected in the Company's 10Q as the acquisition occurred just prior to the quarter end. We expect a substantial increase in reported revenues when the full quarter of cDistro's earnings are reflected on the consolidated financial statements for Q3 2021."

Quintero noted, "In the second quarter we saw improvement in corporate growth despite the negative impacts of the industry-wide supply chain shortages and other limitations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Fortunately, these constraints have lessened considerably in the last month. Despite these near-term challenges, we remain positive on the overall outlook for the Company as we continue to execute on our growth strategy to enable us to generate significantly more revenue by increasing the overall volume of products, we will be able to deliver. I believe and am confident that MCOA is well positioned to drive our business forward. Improving shareholder value will always continue to be the primary focus of our organization."

Seite 1 von 4


Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCOA Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy as it Expands into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry
Accesswire | Analysen
12.08.21MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy As It Launches Into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21MCOA Subsidiaries to Exhibit at the Las Vegas Champs Trade Show
Accesswire | Analysen