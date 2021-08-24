MCOA Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on its recent acquisition and other corporate developments including its recent shift in business strategy as it expands into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry.

"During the second quarter 2021, we strengthened our capital resources by reducing significant debt and have made further inroads in our mission to grow our vertical portfolio of Cannabis businesses. This is reflected with the June 2021 addition of cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributer of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America," said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. "This acquisition represents significant upside and growth in revenue as we continue our focus on executing the strategy with diversification within the Cannabis industry thru acquisitions along with organic growth. Unfortunately, the second quarter revenues aren't fully reflected in the Company's 10Q as the acquisition occurred just prior to the quarter end. We expect a substantial increase in reported revenues when the full quarter of cDistro's earnings are reflected on the consolidated financial statements for Q3 2021."

Quintero noted, "In the second quarter we saw improvement in corporate growth despite the negative impacts of the industry-wide supply chain shortages and other limitations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Fortunately, these constraints have lessened considerably in the last month. Despite these near-term challenges, we remain positive on the overall outlook for the Company as we continue to execute on our growth strategy to enable us to generate significantly more revenue by increasing the overall volume of products, we will be able to deliver. I believe and am confident that MCOA is well positioned to drive our business forward. Improving shareholder value will always continue to be the primary focus of our organization."