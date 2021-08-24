Klondike Gold Drills 45 Holes Totalling 6532 meters and Expands Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update exploration progress on the Company's wholly owned 586 square kilometer Klondike District …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update exploration progress on the Company's wholly owned 586 square kilometer Klondike District Project near Dawson City, Yukon Territory.

Drill Phases 1, 2 and 3 are complete. Awaiting assays from 45 holes totaling 6,532 meters drilled.

New Phase 4 1,500 m drill program added to include new high-priority targets generated by prospecting, scheduled to begin early September.

Re-interpretation and detail analysis of 2019 LIDAR survey by GeoCloud Analytics of Melbourne, Australia, in progress with encouraging preliminary results.

LIDAR Industries hi-res ortho-photo survey flight is complete with final results pending.

SRK Consulting is contracted to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report. Field work and site visits are complete, report writing is underway, with filing expected by Q4 2021, contingent on timing on drill core assays to be included.

Drilling Update:

The 2021 exploration program was designed primarily around three phases of drilling with Phase 1 reconnaissance targeting Virgin and Lindow, and then phase 2 and 3 targeting areas of the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone respectively for extensions to mineralization to be included in a planned maiden mineral resource study.

Phase 1 test of the Virgin and Lindow showing was completed in May with a total of 356 meters of core drilled in five holes; three at Virgin Mine and two at Lindow targets. (see NR May 26, 2021)

Phase 2 drill testing of the Lone Star Zone is complete. The Lone Star ‘East' area (Phase 2a), the potential eastern extension of the drilled Lone Star Zone, was tested with 12 holes totalling 1,222 meters. The Lone Star ‘Deep' area (Phase 2b), the downslope and potential down-dip extension of the drilled Lone Star Zone, was tested with 13 holes totalling 2,661 meters. (See Figure 1). Samples from all holes have been submitted for analysis.

Final results for the earliest drilled holes are expected to become available within the next 10 days.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Lone Star Zone Target Areas and 2021 Drill Holes.

Phase 3 drill testing of the Stander Zone is complete. A total of 20 holes totalling 2,649 meters tested for down-dip and along-strike extensions of the drilled Stander Zone mineralization. (See Figure 2). Samples from all Stander Zone holes have now been submitted to the lab for analysis.