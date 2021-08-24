checkAd

ePlay Announces Sports App Fan Freak Submitted to App Store

New platform allows users to predict and win with the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and more

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it has submitted Fan Freak to the Apple App Store for approval. Fan Freak allows users to play daily fantasy, pick sheet, and streak games with NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and more. Fan Freak is free to play and free to download. Fan Freak users purchase streak extensions to build streaks and earn cash prizes. ePlay has been working with Apple in order to release the app in anticipation of upcoming milestones in new gaming legislation in Canada and elsewhere. To obtain exclusive early access to Fan Freak, sign up.

"Fan Freak leverages our deep sports and esports background," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "This zero-cost-to-play sports gaming solution is popular with all types of sports fans. In addition, COVID-19 taught us that sports are not forever and evergreen, schedule disruptions, live audience bans, and player infections are terribly disruptive. So, Fan Freak will add something that no other sports app includes - live matches, broadcasts, stats, and betting from sporting events happening around the metaverse."

Fan Freak is also interoperable with ePlay's sports metaverse. At the same time as sports and eSports gaming is being launched in Fan Freak, ePlay has been testing gaming in the metaverse. Picking the winner in the metaverse will take the same skills as picking an NFL fantasy sports team or predicting the results of a race or event. Games and races are played every day in the metaverse, there is no need to wait for Sunday's kick-off. Recently theScore, a sports news and entertainment app repositioning itself in the mobile sports betting market, announced it was to be acquired by Penn National for $2 billion. Sports gaming will likely continue to see significant traction and expansion.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

