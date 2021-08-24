Ferguson PLC Announces Director Declaration

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ferguson plc ('Company') confirms the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura, Non Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non executive director of Ocado Group plc with effect from September 1, …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ferguson plc ('Company') confirms the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura, Non Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non executive director of Ocado Group plc with effect from September 1, …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ferguson plc ('Company') confirms the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura, Non Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non executive director of Ocado Group plc with effect from September 1, 2021. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.