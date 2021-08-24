St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

Hole SA21-18 is the fourth hole of the program and the second twinned hole intersecting:

3.71 grams per tonne Au over 2 m at 183 m down the drill hole,

3.09 grams per tonne Au over 3 m at 210 m down the drill hole and,

42.68 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at 327.3 m down the drill hole. Including 314 grams per tonne Au over 0.5 m. 10.6 grams per tonne Au over 1 m at 352 m down the drill hole.



UPDATE ON THE PROGRAM:

The company is remobilizing staff and contractors back onto St Anthony gold mine property now that the MNRF Emergency Area Order has been lifted.

Going forward the goal is to ensure that drilling operations are conducted in a manner that prevents wildfires from starting by modifying company's activities to minimize the risk.

Metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) of the high-grade 314 grams per tonne intercept in SA21-18 is underway at ALS Global Laboratories).

The two main zones t St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.

Drilling contract and analytical protocols:

The drilling contract was awarded to Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Peachland, British Columbia. Drill core samples will be sent to ALS Global of Thunder Bay for gold (Au-AA23) and multi-element (ME-MS61) analysis plus spectral mineralogy data will be collected from selected samples through the mineralized envelope to assist in vectoring to additional gold bearing structures. St. Anthony Gold Corp. applies industry-standard quality assurance/quality control procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are included in all drill core batches sent to the laboratory.