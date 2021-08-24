St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Hole SA21-18 is the fourth hole of the program and the second twinned hole intersecting:
- 3.71 grams per tonne Au over 2 m at 183 m down the drill hole,
- 3.09 grams per tonne Au over 3 m at 210 m down the drill hole and,
- 42.68 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at 327.3 m down the drill hole.
Including 314 grams per tonne Au over 0.5 m.
- 10.6 grams per tonne Au over 1 m at 352 m down the drill hole.
UPDATE ON THE PROGRAM:
- The company is remobilizing staff and contractors back onto St Anthony gold mine property now that the MNRF Emergency Area Order has been lifted.
- Going forward the goal is to ensure that drilling operations are conducted in a manner that prevents wildfires from starting by modifying company's activities to minimize the risk.
- Metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) of the high-grade 314 grams per tonne intercept in SA21-18 is underway at ALS Global Laboratories).
The two main zones t St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.
Drilling contract and analytical protocols:
The drilling contract was awarded to Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Peachland, British Columbia. Drill core samples will be sent to ALS Global of Thunder Bay for gold (Au-AA23) and multi-element (ME-MS61) analysis plus spectral mineralogy data will be collected from selected samples through the mineralized envelope to assist in vectoring to additional gold bearing structures. St. Anthony Gold Corp. applies industry-standard quality assurance/quality control procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are included in all drill core batches sent to the laboratory.
