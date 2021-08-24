checkAd

FireFox Gold Commences Detailed Exploration on Its Sarvi Project, Finland

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 11:30  |  11   |   |   

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces the commencement of systematic mechanized exploration on its 100%-controlled Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery zone. FireFox geologists began ground geophysics during the winter of 2021, followed immediately by mapping and sampling earlier this summer, and they have now escalated work to include: bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling and excavator trenching at high-priority targets on the newly granted exploration permit.

The expansion of work at Sarvi comes immediately on the heels of two permit issuances by the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes). This level of permit allows mechanized exploration, including drilling. The applications for exploration permits at the Sarvi and Lehto properties were made in November 2019 after preliminary interpretations of regional data and reconnaissance traverses yielded several attractive targets warranting follow-up. The Sarvi permit encompasses 944 hectares and is accessed via all-season secondary roads from the Sodankylä - Kittilä highway. The Lehto permit covers approximately 494 hectares and is also accessible by road. There remain several FireFox permit applications surrounding Sarvi, and new reservations farther north tie the area together into a very large holding (See Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3y9tPCj).

Carl Löfberg, FireFox's President and CEO, commented on the significance of the Sarvi Project, "The granting of the exploration permit at Sarvi marks our fourth drill-ready project, and the team is already hard at work confirming and expanding upon several prospects. Sarvi hosts an attractive interaction of multiple episodes of structure with favorable host rocks. We are very excited to deploy our teams with drills and excavators to investigate the several gold and arsenic anomalies we have been developing. We expect to finalize initial targets and commence core drilling at Sarvi by November."

Summary of Sarvi and Lehto Properties

The Sarvi and Lehto properties are key parts of the Company's large Northern Group land package in the eastern succession of the Kittilä Suite mafic volcanic rocks. Both properties are subject to the Seuru Option agreement with Magnus Minerals (See Company news release dated August 30, 2018), and FireFox expects to vest in 100% equity under the agreement early in 2022.

Wertpapier


