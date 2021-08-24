Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold …
Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold …
Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
|
PDMR
Number of Ordinary Shares sold
Price
Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Tina Southall
23,418
£18.40
70,254
0.06%
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
Notification of a Transaction
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tina Southall
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief People Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gamesys Group plc
|
b)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare