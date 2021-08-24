Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold …

