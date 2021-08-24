checkAd

WithHealth Launches Workplace Safety Vaccine Management Program

Partnering with Employers to Get Employees Safely Back to the Workplace

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce the launch of its Workplace Safety Vaccine Management Program. The WithHealth Vaccine Management Program encompasses Surveillance & Compliance, Covid Triage, and Testing.

As part of the Vaccine Management Program, WithHealth evaluates employees daily and provides the employer with reporting management and education. Employees also receive access to WithHealth physicians when they are identified as at risk. WithHealth provides rt-PCR testing through CLIA licensed WithHealth labs or via on-site testing.

Through the program, data inputs are supervised in real-time and clearance notices, alerts, and other inputs are communicated to both the employee and the employer immediately. The employee experience is simple and easy, and allows for authentication and verification of vaccination information. All sensitive data is stored in accordance with HIPAA requirements. Employers have access to the WithHealth Portal, which offers a Vaccine Admin View, where they can see the real-time status of missing information, or of information that is pending or confirmed.

WithHealth continues to innovate and has several additional modules in development. These advanced capabilities include booster tracking, visitor monitoring, self-registration capabilities, advanced reporting and waived status.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Our team continues to adapt and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of employers. While the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants, such as Delta, continue to negatively affect all aspects of our daily lives, we are pleased to make our Vaccine Management Program available to assist companies in providing a healthy and safe working environment for their employees. While we remain focused on launching our precision concierge telehealth solution with anchor clients in early 2022, we also continue to see demand for our employer solutions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic."

About WithHealth, Inc.
WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

WithHealth's Precision Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

