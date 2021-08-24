Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:Name of applicant:Orosur Mining Inc.Name of scheme:Unlisted WarrantsPeriod of …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:

Name of applicant: Orosur Mining Inc. Name of scheme: Unlisted Warrants Period of return: From: 24/02/2021 To 23/08/2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme (s) from previous return:

11,764,706 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 867,648 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/ allotted at end of period: 10,897,058 Name of contact: Louis Castro Telephone number of contact: Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

