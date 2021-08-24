checkAd

SponsorsOne Announces Its Doc Wylder's Alcohol-Infused RTD (Ready-to-Drink) Lemonades Will Be Carried By Kroger's Subsidiary Ralphs In California

Ralphs Grocery Company Is A Division Of The Kroger Company Based In Cincinnati , Ohio; Kroger Is The Largest General Grocery Retailer In The USWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC …

Ralphs Grocery Company Is A Division Of The Kroger Company Based In Cincinnati , Ohio; Kroger Is The Largest General Grocery Retailer In The US

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that Doc Wylder's has been authorized by Ralphs in Southern California. The product for the initial orders is currently in production in Southern California.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "The largest retailers in the USA are beginning to carry Doc Wylder's; this is a testament to the quality of the product. Drinking less but drinking better is a long-term trend that has been shaping the spirits industry for the last ten years, and it has been amplified and accelerated as people looked to trade up as a way of treating themselves. We expect outdoor socializing to be big as the world begins to open up again. As such, the appreciation for premium is also trickling into other drinks categories, particularly in the ready-to-drink (RTD) space. The demand for Doc Wylder's is growing daily."

IWSR1 notes: "RTD innovation has been driven by consumer-centric, as opposed to product-centric, trends, allowing the category to expand its appeal and gain a robust relevance in a variety of consumption occasions. Principally, brands have capitalized on the health and wellness movement by creating iterations that are low in sugar and alcohol and contain natural or organic ingredients." Doc Wylder's capitalizes on this trend with no sugar, gluten-free, and only one carb, combined with premium craft alcohol: vodka, tequila and bourbon.

Ralphs Grocery Company operates a supermarket chain in California. The Company operates 465 'Ralphs' stores in the Southern and Northern regions of California and the Midwest. Ralphs also operates 800 food and drug stores in 11 states through its Fred Meyer, Inc. subsidiary.

Ralphs is a subsidiary of Kroger, which has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under two dozen banners and annual sales of more than $132.5 billion; Kroger today ranks as one of the world's largest retailers.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

1 https://www.theiwsr.com/wp-content/uploads/IWSR-Global-Alcohol-Forecas ...

