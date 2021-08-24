Trigon Metals Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") intends to complete a non-brokered private placement …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of Trigon (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering, subject to an acceleration provision whereby in the event that at any time after the expiry of the statutory hold period, the Shares trade at $0.75 or higher on the TSX Venture Exchange for a period of 30 consecutive days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise the acceleration right. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 10, 2021 and remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the Offering, a finder's fee may be payable in line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one-day.