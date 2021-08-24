Zoned Properties Announces Completion of $8 Million Expansion at Its Chino Valley Cultivation Facility

Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, today announced an amendment to the lease agreement with its significant tenant related to its cultivation facility located in Chino Valley, Arizona.

“After years of project positioning, local collaboration, and real estate entitlement efforts to make the Chino Valley project possible, we are extremely grateful to have a deal structure that benefits both our operating tenant and Zoned Properties as the owner and landlord, for long term expansion and increasing value for our shareholders,” commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties.