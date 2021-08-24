checkAd

Media Alert Intel to Keynote at IAA Mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The future of mobility is a tech story – a story that will one day be as consequential as the shift from horse and buggy to automobiles. Intel, together with subsidiary Mobileye, has the vision along with the technical depth and breadth to help bring about the promises of digital mobility and full autonomy: safer roads, accessible mobility for all and more efficient transport of goods, among them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005251/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 49,03€
Hebel 11,93
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,19€
Hebel 11,71
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

At IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, Intel and its Mobileye subsidiary will display the vision and the technical depth and breadth to help bring about the promises of digital mobility and full autonomy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

At IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, Intel and its Mobileye subsidiary will display the vision and the technical depth and breadth to help bring about the promises of digital mobility and full autonomy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at IAA Mobility’s Day 1 closing keynote to hear how the company is addressing everything from chip shortages to acceleration of its global ambitions toward the autonomous future. Multiple guests will join Gelsinger on stage in Munich, Germany, as he breaks down Intel and Mobileye’s latest news.

When: 8 a.m. PDT/5 p.m. Central European Time, Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Where: Watch live on the Intel Newsroom or join Intel at the Vision Stage at IAA Mobility in Munich.

Event Replay: A video replay will be available on the Intel Newsroom following the webcast.

Updates: To receive updates on the news, visit the Intel Newsroom and follow along on Twitter with @IntelNews.

More: Intel & Mobileye at IAA Mobility (Press Kit) | All Mobileye/Automotive News | Add Calendar Reminder

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Media Alert Intel to Keynote at IAA Mobility The future of mobility is a tech story – a story that will one day be as consequential as the shift from horse and buggy to automobiles. Intel, together with subsidiary Mobileye, has the vision along with the technical depth and breadth to help …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Tech-Market Report: Aixtron (AIXA) und SMA Solar (S92) klettern; Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) ziehen deutlich an
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21JPMORGAN stuft INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21ROUNDUP/Weniger Strom, mehr Power: Intel kündigt neue Chip-Architektur an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Intel Editorial: Intel Advances Architecture for Data Center, HPC-AI and Client Computing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Intel Editorial: Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Intel stoppt Entwicklung smarter Kameras
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tech-Market Report: Starke Gegenbewegung bei Varta (VAR1); Datametrex (D4G) verdient 10 Mio. CAD
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21LYNX: Intel: Spannender könnte es kaum werden – Rallye oder doch Ausverkauf?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
11.08.21Intel Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten