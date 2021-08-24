Lincoln Financial Group Adds New Globally Diversified Index to Flagship Fixed Indexed Annuity to Help Address Inflation and Market Volatility

“Investors are looking for financial products to help protect their savings from market loss and inflation, while also seeking innovative new solutions to help reach their retirement goals,” says Tad Fifer, VP and Head of Fixed Annuity Sales, Lincoln Financial Distributors. “With this new index, we are offering clients the opportunity to invest globally with the protection and benefits that Lincoln OptiBlend provides.”

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is expanding its flagship fixed indexed annuity product, Lincoln OptiBlend , to include the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index. The index’s global allocation provides investors with greater diversification in their portfolios, as well as daily volatility controls to help mitigate risk. This is particularly important to today’s savers – nearly 50% of pre-retirees are concerned about stock market volatility, and many are taking proactive measures to protect their assets. 1

The 1-year and 2-year BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Participation accounts broaden investors’ options within Lincoln OptiBlend to customize their portfolios based on their specific preferences and goals.

BlackRock is a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology working to help people experience financial well-being. “The BlackRock Global Allocation team is pleased to announce our growing partnership with Lincoln Financial Group,” said Russ Koesterich, BlackRock Managing Director, Global Allocation. “With more than 30 years building custom multi-asset solutions and an experienced team of model architects, we are excited that Global Allocation’s insights will be leveraged through this innovative custom index for the Lincoln OptiBlend fixed indexed annuity.”

Lincoln OptiBlend fixed indexed annuities are a part of Lincoln’s broad suite of annuity products, which were recently recognized by Barron’s for the fifth year in its “The 100 Best Annuities for Today's Market” feature.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.lfg.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.